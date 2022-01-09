RIP Ramesh Babu: An actor-producer who became an important part of Telugu cinema

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on January 8 because of liver ailments, leaving fans heartbroken. He was 56.

The talented performer, Tollywood legend Krishna's son, began his acting career as a child actor when essayed a key role in his father's cult film Alluri Seetarama Raju, which hit the screen in 1974. The V Ramachandra Rao-helmed biographical action drama emerged as a big hit at the box office, helping the 'Original Super Star' consolidate his standing in the industry.

Ramesh Babu eventually made his 'official debut' with the lead role in the 1987 release Samraat. He acted alongside Nadhiya, who went to emerge as one of Telugu cinema's most bankable performers, in Bazaar Rowdy. The film was directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy and catered to those fond of action dramas.

Mugguru Kodukulu proved to be a memorable release for Ramesh Babu as it saw him act alongside his father and younger brother Mahesh Babu, who would go on to become one of the pillars of the commercial Telugu cinema. He pushed gave proof of his versatility when he essayed two distinct roles in the 1988 release Krishnagari Abbayi., He entered the Tamil film industry with a supporting role in Shanti Enathu Shanti, which was released in theatres in 1991.

Ramesh Babu eventually decided to retire from acting. His last film Encounter hit the screens in 1997. A couple of years later, he added a new dimension to his career when he turned 'executive producer' for ace filmmaker E V V Satyanarayana's only Hindi film Sooryavansham, which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It was a remake of the Tamil movie Suryavamsam and attained cult status.

He made his Tollywood debut as a producer with director Gunasekhar's 2004 movie Arjun, starring Mahesh Babu and Shriya Saran. The actioner did decent business at the box office, bagging multiple Nandi Awards. Arjun was later dubbed in Hindi as Maidan-E-Jung. He reunited with Mahesh Babu for Athidhi, which did well at the box office. Ramesh Babu was credited as 'presenter' for Dookudu and Aagadu.

