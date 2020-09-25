RIP S P Balasubrahmanyam: An inseparable part of the film industry

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, passed away in Chennai on Friday much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Born in Nellore to a Harikatha artiste, ‘Balu’ developed an interest in music at a fairly young age and tried mastering the art. He eventually began his singing career with the SP Kodandapani-composed Emiyee Vinta Moham song from the critically-acclaimed Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna (1967).

SPB went on to deliver memorable numbers such as Cheema Kuttindhaa (Aatagadu), Aaku Chaatu Pinde Tadise (Vetagaadu), Chattaniki Nyayaniki (Justice Chowdary) and Vaana Vaana Velluvaye (Gang Leader) and proved that he was a force to be reckoned with.

SPB also made a solid impact in the Tamil film industry, adding a new dimension to his career. He delivered hits in films such as Thalapathy, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Indian/Hindustani, Muthu and Padayappa. SPB frequently rendered Rajinikanth’s intro songs and this helped ‘Superstar’ consolidate his standing in Kollywood. The last teamed up for the Chumma Kizhi number from Darbar, which hit screens earlier this year.

‘Balu’ became a pan-India name when he did playback singing for Kamal Haasan in Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which marked Ulaga Nayagan’s Bollywood debut. The blockbuster featured chartbusters such as Teri Meri Beech and Hum Bane Tum Bane, which thrilled music lovers. SPB bagged the National award of the film, proving his mettle. He collaborated with Salman Khan for the popular songs Wah Waah Ramji and Joote Do from the sensational blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The Roop Suhana song from The Gentleman, starring ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi, too attained cult status. Decades later, he impressed fans with the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2013 release Chennai Express

He was also active in Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

During his career, SPB teamed up with music maestros such as A R Rahman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal MM Kreem/MM Keeravani and the ‘one and only’ Ilaiyaraaja. He also worked with younger composers such as Vishal-Shekhar and Anirudh Ravichander.

SPB also made an impact as a dubbing artiste. The legend dubbed for Kamal in the Telugu-dubbed versions of some of his Tamil movies. Dasavathaaram, featuring ‘Raja’ in 10 roles, is regarded as his most high-profile project. SPB acted in a few movies with Mithunam being the pick of the lot.

He will be missed!