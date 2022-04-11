RIP Shiv Kumar Subramaniam: A gifted artist who carved a niche for himself in the industry

Noted actor-writer Shiv Kumar Subramaniam died on Monday, leaving movie buffs in a state of shock. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the news on Twitter and offered condolences to his family.

Subramaniam began his acting career when he joined Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group in the 80s. He soon met noted filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who asked him to write the screenplay for his gangster movie Parinda. This paved the way for his big screen debut as he essayed a key role in the Anil Kapoor-starrer. Subramaniam carved a niche for himself as an actor with his work in cult films such as Prahaar, 1942: A Love Story, and the crime drama Droh Kaal. He made an equally strong impact as a screenwriter, penning movies such as Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, and Teen Patti.

It was, however, his portrayal of the tycoon I M Virani on the television show Mukti Bandhan that established him as a recognisable face. The show enjoyed a decent fan following despite its unconventional concept. Its popularity helped him win the Indian Television Academy Award for 'Best Actor In a Negative Role'.

The 2014 release 2 States, the big screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, proved to another memorable release for Subramaniam. He garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal as the father of Alia Bhatt's character, giving strong proof of his acting abilities.

Subramaniam made his OTT debut with the 2017 web series Laakhon Mein Ek, which revolved around a student who joins an IIT coaching centre in Vizag. He played the role of Mr Moorthy, a strict authority figure, on the show and made his presence felt with his measured performance. He essayed a supporting role in the 2016 movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday, starring Barun Sobti. The slice-of-life drama received rave reviews, which helped it get decent patronage.

Subramaniam was also part of well-received movies Nail Polish starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul, and Karan Johar's Meenakshi Sundereshwar.

