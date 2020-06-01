RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer who made an impact in Bollywood

Popular music director Wajid Khan, a part of the famous Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away on Monday leaving movie buffs in a state of shock. The son of tabla maestro Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, he began his Bollywood career with the Teri Jawaani number from Salman Khan and Kajol’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Sajid-Wajid subsequently became friends with ‘Bhai’ and teamed up with the mass hero for films such as Hello Brother, Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge, Wanted and the Dabangg series.

The brothers had once said that Salman is one of the most genuine stars in the industry and has been there for them right from the word go. They had added that his suggestions have always come in handy.

Some of their other notable films include Rowdy Rathore, Chashme Baddoor and Rangrezz. The duo also composed the theme song for the fourth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which became fairly popular. Wajid made an impact as a playback singer and proved his versatility as an artiste. He began his career as a singer with the catchy Soni De Nakhre track from Partner that emerged as an instant hit. He also lent his vocals to the title song of the same movie. Some of his other popular songs include Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2), the Jai Ho title song and Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger).

Sajid-Wajid shared a special bond with music composer-turned-singer Himesh Reshammiya, who too began his career with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The duo was often compared to the ‘hit machine’ but had respect for him. The brothers collaborated with him for the Photocopy song from Jai Ho, which big a hit.

Sajid-Wajid’s last big release Dabangg 3, featuring Salman in the lead, hit screens in December and clicked with the target audience. Their songs received a positive response from die-hard fans but did not find wide patronage.

Wajid’s death is a big loss for music lovers and he will be missed.