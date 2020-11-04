'RRR' controversy: 4 theories about Jr NTR's look in the SS Rajamouli-directed movie

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who became the talk of the town for all the right reasons with the Baahubali series, is working on the eagerly-awaited pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) much to the delight of fans.

The latest teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago, has created buzz among fans due to Jr NTR's massy new avatar and Ram Charan's passionate voiceover. However, some feathers have been ruffled as the 'Young Tiger'- who plays tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the biggie - is seen wearing a skull cap in the video.

From what we know about the film and Rajamouli's approach, let's look at possible theories behind the mass hero's look:

Reincarnation saga: A recurring theme in SSR's films is the idea of reincarnation or rebirth. While Eega revolved around what happens when a naive young man is reincarnated as a fly, Magadheera dealt with what happens when a brave warrior is reborn as a street biker. If this is the case with RRR as well, the character with the skull cap might not be Bheem but his reincarnation.

Jr NTR in a double role: Rajamouli is known for casting actors in double roles. Prabhas for example essayed a double role in Baahubali. Even if RRR is not a reincarnation drama, there's a strong chance that Tarak plays two distinct characters in the magnum opus.

Bheem in disguise: There is also the distinct possibility that Jr NTR as Bheem might be sporting the skull cap to disguise his true identity from a foe. Prabhas had featured in a similar sequence in the Baahubali franchise. He disguised himself as a simpleton, despite being the king of Mahishmati, to woo Devasena.

SSR's take on Bheem: During a press meet a few months ago, the RRR team revealed that the film was a fictional story that dealt with the friendship between two real freedom fighters Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli clarified that the biggie did not revolve around the freedom struggle and could not be termed a patriotic drama. Given this explanation, SSR's depiction of Bheem might not match the general perception.