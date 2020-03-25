‘RRR' motion poster and title expansions out: Jr NTR, Ram Charan fans in for a treat

The makers of the eagerly-awaited RRR have released the official motion poster and title logo. The magnum opus has been titled Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, which does justice to the pan-India nature of the project.

“When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you'll have! Here's the #RRRMotionPoster @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies #RRRMovie,” tweeted the team behind the biggie.

The makers confirmed that the RRR is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Tamil.

RRR is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has strong patriotic undertones. The film is being directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali and Eega/Makkhi fame and is touted to be the next big thing for Telugu cinema. The magnum opus features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the mass heroes. The film stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity.

The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame. Daisy Edgar Jones was originally supposed to be a part of RRR but opted out due to personal reasons. There has also been talk of Shriya Saran joining the cast but this is yet to be confirmed.

RRR is likely to be Ram Charan’s first major release after the disastrous Vinaya Vidheya Rama and this makes it a crucial affair for him. Similarly, ‘Young Tiger’ will be hoping to deliver another hit with the flick. In other words, RRR has the potential to open new avenues for all concerned.

The film is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 as a Sankranti gift for fans. Many feel that it will be a game-changer for Indian cinema.