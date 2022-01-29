'Rudra' trailer: A treat for Ajay Devgn fans

'Rudra' trailer: Ajay Devgn plays a dangerous cop in maiden web series

The Applause Entertainment-backed series will premiere on Hotstar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 13:41 ist
The official poster of 'Rudra'. Credit: PR Handout

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Saturday unveiled the trailer of his maiden web series Rudra much to the delight of fans. It features him in the role of a fierce cop. 

More to follow...

