'Runway 34' day 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer shows good growth on first Saturday

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's latest movie Runway 34, which hit the screens on April 29, collected a disappointing Rs 3.25 crore (net) at the domestic box office on day 1 despite receiving positive reviews. It witnessed decent growth on its first Saturday with fans visiting theatres to watch their favourite hero in action. The movie collected nearly Rs 4.5 crore on the second day, according to initial estimates. Its two-day total stands at nearly Rs 8 crore.

Runway 34 did well in the metros and the multiplex circuit. It, however, failed to make an impact on single screens. This, however, is not all that surprising as the movie caters to a 'class' audience. Runway 34 faced competition from this week's other release Heropanti 2, which outperformed it on day 1. The Tiger Shroff-led film, however, slowed down on Saturday due to the negative word of mouth. The holdover release KGF Chapter 2, either way, remained the top choice of the masses, which helped it put up better numbers than the new flicks.

Runway 34 is likely to have a good first Sunday as the advance booking look promising. Devgn's star power coupled with the healthy word of mouth should aid it in the coming days. The Eid festivities will further benefit the film on Monday and Tuesday. It may, however, be quite difficult for the film to sustain in its second week as the Hollywood biggie Doctor Strange 2 is slated to hit the screens on May 6.

Runway 34 , directed by Devgn himself, is a thriller that revolves around what happens when the protagonist is accused of negligence for taking a mysterious route during a flight. It features Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan as the parallel lead and reunites him with his Major Saab co-star. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh.