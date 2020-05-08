Ryan Murphy confirms he is working on ‘Scream Queens’ season 3

Murphy says he is working on ‘Scream Queens’ season 3

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has hinted that he is working on the revival of Scream Queens.

Scream Queens debuted in 2015 and revolved around sorority house terrorised by a masked serial killer.

The horror-comedy series, which starred Emma Roberts and other well-known actors such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd and Nick Jonas, was dropped by Fox in 2017 after just two seasons.

Murphy made the revelation about the revival in response to a fan who wrote Scream Queens 3 (2020) on one of his Instagram posts.

"Working on that!" Murphy responded.

Since its cancellation, the series has attained huge following with many fans asking for a third season.

