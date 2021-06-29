S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' nears completion, only two songs remain

Ace director S S Rajamouli's latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is nearing completion and will soon be ready for release, the makers of the biggie confirmed on Tuesday. The talkie portion has already been wrapped up but two songs are still pending. The film's leading men -- Jr NTR and Ram Charan -- have already dubbed for the film in two languages and will turn their attention to the other versions in the days to come.

The team also shared a new poster in which the two young heroes are seen bonding during a bike ride. RRR is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the fiction adventures of the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by the 'Young Tiger' and the Yevadu actor, respectively. It has been shot on a budget of nearly Rs 400 crore, which makes it bigger than the Baahubali series.

RRR features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She reportedly has a few emotional scenes with Charan in the film. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran.

The Raju Chacha actor plays the role of a seasoned guru/mentor in the biggie and is likely to have scenes with the Tollywood heart-throbs. There were talks of KGF star Yash joining the cast but that did not happen. K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned RRR, recently revealed that he wept while watching the action sequences as there is 'so much pain in the drama'. Tarak too had hinted that the action blocks will be a major highlight of the biggie.



The flick is slated to hit the screens on October 13 but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. Rajamouli, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will collaborate with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu for an action-adventure film after RRR releases.