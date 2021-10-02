S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' to release on January 7

S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' to release on January 7

The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2021, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 18:08 ist
The new poster of 'RRR'. Credit: Twitter/@RRRMovie

Ace filmmaker S S Srajamouli took to Twitter on Saturday (October 2) to announce that his latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will hit the screens on January 7. He shared the film's latest poster much to the delight of movie buffs. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

rrr
jr ntr
ram charan
Ajay Devgn
alia bhatt
ss rajamouli
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 