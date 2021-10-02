S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' to release on January 7

Ace filmmaker S S Srajamouli took to Twitter on Saturday (October 2) to announce that his latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will hit the screens on January 7. He shared the film's latest poster much to the delight of movie buffs.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh
Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts
Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash
The Mahatma in Kannada
Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain
Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris
West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos