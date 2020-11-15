Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya make a classy couple in the new poster of 'Love Story'

Actor Sai Pallavi took to Twitter on Saturday (November 14) to share the latest poster of her upcoming movie Love Story much to the delight of fans, In it, the powerhouse performer is seen alongside her reel husband Naga Chaitanya during their wedding ceremony. The two look good together, hitting the right notes with their crackling chemistry.

Love Story, directed by Shekar Kammula, is a romantic-drama that revolves around the journey of two young people. It is likely to feature quite a few passionate dialogues and cater to the tastes of the 'Gen Y' audience. The biggie has piqued curiosity with his catchy songs and has the potential to exceed expectations at the box office. The film has a strong supporting cast that includes ace comedian Vennela Kishore, veteran actor Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali

The film was slated to hit screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming days.

Sai Pallavi, who became a household name with the Malayalam movie Premam and the Tollywood flick Fidaa, is going through a rough phase on the work front. She hit a roadblock when Maari 2 and Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which released in 2018, failed to live up to expectations. She acted alongside mass hero Suriya in NGK, hoping to score a much-needed hit. The Selvaraghavan-helmed movie, however, did not do too well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Love Story helps her revive her career.

'Malar' also has the eagerly-awaited Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati, in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is going well on the professional front. He was last seen in the Venky Mama that made a decent impact at the box office. He will be hoping to deliver another hit with Love Story.