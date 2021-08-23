'Salaar' new poster: Jagapathi Babu's intensity is unmissable

Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter on Monday to unveil the latest poster of his upcoming film Salaar much to the delight of movie buffs. In it, Telugu star Jagapathi Babu is seen in a fierce new avatar, which has taken social media by storm. The veteran plays a deadly character named Rajamanaar in what is his first film with the KGF helmer. He is likely to have several intense scenes in the biggie.

'Jaggu, a popular name in Telugu cinema in the 80s and 90s, transitioned to negative roles with the 2014 release Legend, starring Balakrishna. He subsequently garnered attention with his work in films such as Nannaku Prematho, Aravinda Sametha, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and the 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam. He acted alongside Rajinikanth in Lingaa, which did not do well at the box office.

He was also part of Viswasam, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, and the pan-India movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It remains to be seen whether Saklaar proves to be another memorable release for him.

The movie, backed by Hombale Films, is touted to be an action drama and features Prabhas in the lead. The biggie revolves around the journey of a 'violent man' and caters to the masses. Contrary to perception, it is not a remake of Neel's first movie Ugramm. Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Baahubali hero. There have been talks of Disha Patani, the star of the Eid blockbuster Radhe, essaying a key role in the flick but this is yet to be confirmed. National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee recently clarified that he is not part of the biggie. Salaar is slated to hit the screens next year.

Coming back to Jagapathi Babu, he is working on Annaatthe. The film has been directed by 'Siruthai' Siva and features Rajinikanth in the lead. The biggie has a 'massy' storyline with family elements. The cast includes Khushboo, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Karthikeya.