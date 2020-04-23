Samantha Akkineni posts a sweet message for 'birthday boy' Nag Ashwin

Actress Samantha Akkineni, on Thursday, wished noted filmmaker Nag Ashwin on his birthday and recalled being a part of his critically-acclaimed Mahanati. The Mersal star said that he is an 'original' and added that the quality is quite rare in today's world.

Samantha had played the role of a journalist in Mahanati and proved to be one of the pillars of the magnum opus. The film, starring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role, revolved around the life of Tollywood legend Savitri and hit the right notes with its moving depiction of her contribution to the film world. The biggie also touched upon the more questionable aspects of her life and this added depth to the narrative.

Mahanati had a stellar cast that included Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan (as Gemini Ganesan) and Naga Chaitanya (as the iconic ANR).

Coming back to Sam, she was last seen in Jaanu that failed to live up to expectations despite receiving good reviews. The movie, a remake of the Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha starrer 96, featured the Akkineni Bahu as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand. Many feel that the romantic-drama turned out to be a failure as it released in February, which is considered to be a ‘dull month’ for Tollywood. A section of the audience complained that Jaanu was not promoted as aggressively as expected and this had a negative impact on its commercial prospects.

Samantha is set to make her digital debut with The Family Man season 2 that features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Some time ago, Samantha had said that she was looking forward to connecting with a wider audience courtesy the Amazon Prime Video offering. The buzz is that that the powerhouse performer will be playing a Hyderabad-based terrorist on the show and this has piqued the curiosity.

