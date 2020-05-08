Samantha Akkineni urges people to be ‘curious’ amid the coronavirus lockdown

Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema today and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. In her latest Instagram post, the Majili actress urged people to make full use of the coronavirus lockdown and be ‘curious’ about life in general. She said that one does not really need to write a novel or become a fitness freak as merely exploring the true essence of life is enough.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have brought the film industry to a standstill. The release dates of biggies such as Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, F9 and No Time to Die have been pushed back keeping in mind the ‘health of the public’. Similarly, the shoots of movies like Jersey and the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings, which have created problems for the daily wagers associated with the film world. While the likes of Nagarjuna and Salman Khan have done their bit to those affected by the crisis, things are still not ideal.

Coming back to Samantha, she was last seen in the romantic-drama Jaanu that did not do well at the box office despite receiving rave reviews from all corners. The film, a remake of the Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96, was backed by Dil Raj and featured the ‘Akkineni Bahu’ as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand.

Sam will soon be seen in The Family Man Season 2, which marks her digital debut. The Amazon original features Manoj Bajapayee in the lead and has a pan-India theme. The Janatha Garage heroine will be seen playing the role of a terrorist in the biggie and this has piqued the curiosity. A while ago, the ‘Apple Beauty’ had said that she is excited about connecting with a wider audience through her work.