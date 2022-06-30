Sangram Singh to marry longtime girlfriend Payal Rohatgi on July 9 in Agra

Indian wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh and his girlfriend Payal Rohatgi are all set to tie the knot on July 9.

The wedding will be an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. It will not be a big fat Indian wedding as many would have imagined but at a plush five-star hotel in Agra.

The marriage will be conducted as per the Hindu traditions and the couple will take ‘pheras’ at a nearby Shiv Mandir. After the ceremony, both are likely to pose for a photo-op for the media.

The celebrations will kick off with a ‘sangeet’ ceremony on July 7 and it will be followed by the ‘Haldi’ ceremony on Friday (July 8). Sangram and Payal are also expected to surprise the audience with a performance at the sangeet.

Meanwhile, all the necessary arrangements are being made and the couple is closely monitoring all the preparations. While Sangram is busy in the capital inviting all the influential personalities personally, Payal has taken care of their showbiz friends.

Although it's going to be a private affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and and a memorable one.

Sangram and Payal met on the show 'Survivor India S1' and fell in love in 2012. Since then, the couple has taken part in several reality shows.