Sangram Singh to marry Payal Rohatgi on July 9

Sangram Singh to marry longtime girlfriend Payal Rohatgi on July 9 in Agra

The marriage will be conducted as per the Hindu traditions and the couple will take ‘pheras’ at a nearby Shiv Mandir

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 15:10 ist

Indian wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh and his girlfriend Payal Rohatgi are all set to tie the knot on July 9.

The wedding will be an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. It will not be a big fat Indian wedding as many would have imagined but at a plush five-star hotel in Agra.

The marriage will be conducted as per the Hindu traditions and the couple will take ‘pheras’ at a nearby Shiv Mandir. After the ceremony, both are likely to pose for a photo-op for the media.

The celebrations will kick off with a ‘sangeet’ ceremony on July 7 and it will be followed by the ‘Haldi’ ceremony on Friday (July 8). Sangram and Payal are also expected to surprise the audience with a performance at the sangeet.

Meanwhile, all the necessary arrangements are being made and the couple is closely monitoring all the preparations. While Sangram is busy in the capital inviting all the influential personalities personally, Payal has taken care of their showbiz friends.

Although it's going to be a private affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and and a memorable one.

Sangram and Payal met on the show 'Survivor India S1' and fell in love in 2012. Since then, the couple has taken part in several reality shows.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Payal Rohatgi
Sangram Singh
Celebrity
Bollywood news

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 