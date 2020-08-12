Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: Report

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to multiple reports.

Although there has not been any official confirmation, several reports claimed that Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. Reports also claimed that he will be heading abroad for treatment.

Sanjay was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital after suffering from breathlessness. He had tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sanjay made a Twitter post saying that he is taking a short break from work due to medical treatment, and asked his fans not to make any speculation.

Sanjay will soon be seen in his movie Sadak 2 that is slated to be released on Hotstar on August 28.