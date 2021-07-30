'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser to be out on July 31?

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser to be out on July 31? Makers of Mahesh Babu's film share an update

The film has been directed by Parasuram

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 16:56 ist
Mahesh Babu will be seen in a new avatar in the film. Credit: Twitter/@baraju_SuperHit

The makers of actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata are set to share an update about the movie on Saturday (July 31) much to the delight of 'Prince' fans. The team shared a special poster, confirming that the 'First Notice' is on the cards. While the announcement is a bit vague, there is a possibility that the flick's teaser will be unveiled tomorrow.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a family entertainer with commercial elements and it features the mass hero in a new avatar. The film has been directed by Parasuram, who rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam, and is likely to cater to an urban audience. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Arjun Sarja, the resident 'Action King' of South Indian cinema, is reportedly set to play the villain in the biggie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to clash at the box office with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and the yet-to-be-titled Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. The Tamil movie Beast, starring Vijay, too is slated to hit the screens around the same time. Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon collaborate with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The two had previously teamed up for Athadu and Khaleja. It remains to be seen whether their latest film lives up to expectations. MB has a film with S S Rajamouli in his kitty.

It is, however, likely to go on the floors only after Jakanna's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads hits the screens this October. The film revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga 

