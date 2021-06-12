Shah Rukh Khan hints at resuming work on 'Pathan'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has taken to Twitter to confirm that he is set to 'resume work' leading to speculation that he will soon join the shoot of his upcoming film Pathan. The actor shared a monochrome photo creating a fair deal of buzz among fans.



They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all. pic.twitter.com/sKtheJ3m1E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

Pathan, backed by Yash Raj Films, is a spy-thriller and features 'King Khan' in the role of a secret agent. It is being shot on a big budget and has the potential to be a gamechanger for SRK. The biggie is a part of the Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe' and will feature Salman Khan as the RAW agent Tiger, a role he previously essayed in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Its storyline is likely to be connected to the plot of Tiger 3.



Pathan stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and reunites her with the seasoned performer. DP and 'Raj' previously garnered attention with their chemistry in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. It remains to be seen whether they are able to hit the right notes once again. Pathan features John Abraham as the antagonist and marks his first major collaboration with SRK. He is likely to have action scenes with the 'King of Romance'.

The buzz is that Pathan, which is yet to be announced formally, will hit the screens next year.

SRK, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will next be seen in a 'guest role' in the Madhavan-directed Rocketry, which revolves around the life of Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan. He is likely to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, who directed the Vijay movies Mersal and Bigil, for an action entertainer. The biggie may feature the Dilwale actor in a double role, There have also been talks of SRK teaming up with Rajkumar 'Raju' Hirani for a comedy with a social message.