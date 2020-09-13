Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham to team up for 'Pathan'?

There's no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular and sought after stars in the Hindi film industry. The 'King of Romance' enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence, flawless dialogue delivery and impressive body of work. He has starred in quite a few legitimate blockbusters and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

According to a report carried by Filmfare, SRK is all set to play the lead role in the Yash Raj Films-backed Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The biggie is likely to feature mass hero John Abraham as the antagonist and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The Jism star had impressed one and all with his portrayal of a stylish thief in Dhoom and proved that he is a strong presence. A section of the audience feels that John's notable body of work makes him a suitable choice for Pathan.

Siddharth became the talk of the town with the reasonably well-received Bang Bang, starring Hrithik Roshan. He also wielded the microphone for the 2019 biggie War, which emerged as a smash hit despite releasing alongside Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Fans feel that Pathan might help him add a new dimension to his career.

Coming back to SRK, he was last seen in the 2018 release Zero that failed to make an impact at the box office despite getting a wide release. The film, featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the leading ladies, received mixed reviews from the target audience and faced stiff competition from the pan-India movie KGF. It remains to be seen whether Pathan helps 'King Khan' bounce back in style.

On the other hand, John is going through a busy phase of the work front. He was last seen in the box office dud Pagalpanti,directed by Anees Bazmee. He currently has the action-packed Satyamev Jayate 2 and the gangster drama Mumbai Saga in his kitty. He will also be seen in Attack, co-starring Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez.