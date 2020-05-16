Shah Rukh Khan mourns the loss of ‘old ally’ Abhijeet

Abhijeet, a key member of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment, passed away recently and this left those associated with the banner in a state of shock. Reacting to the development, the undisputed ‘King’ of Hindi cinema said that he was an 'old ally’ who had been a part of his professional journey almost from the beginning. The Fan star revealed that his production hiouse has survived ups and downs only because of dedicated people like Abhijeet.

SRK ventured into the production business with Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirz and backed Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani under Dreamz Unlimited. The films sadly did not live up to expectations. He launched Red Chilies Entertainment in 2003 and added a new dimension to his career.

The decisions worked wonders for ‘Badshah’ as Main Hoon Na, the first movie produced by the banner, emerged as a smash hit and received rave reviews from all corners. The production house has over the years been associated with well-received movies like Paheli, Chennai Express and Dear Zindagi.

Coming back to SRK, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. The star was last seen in the much-hyped Zero that did not do well at the box office. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, failed to impress the target audience and this proved to be its undoing. It featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the heroines. Following the Zero debacle, he opted out of Saare Jaahan Se Achcha, much to the shock of all concerned.

The Diwale hero is yet to sign his next big movie. He is, however, gearing up for the release of the Netflix original Betaal that has been produced by his production house. The banner’s last production venture Bard of Blood had not done as well as expected and this makes the Vineet Kumar Singh starrer an important affair for all concerned.

