Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to make streaming debut on March 22

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to debut on OTT on March 22

Fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 12:00 ist
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is all set to be available for streaming on Prime Video after a blockbuster run at the global box office for over 50 days.

The streaming service shared on its social media handles that the globetrotting spy thriller, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, will make its streaming debut on its platform from Wednesday.

"We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Prime Video tweeted.

Fronted by Shah Rukh, the Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

