Shivarajkumar takes on senior statesman's role

When in crisis, the Kannada film industry looks up to a senior statesman among its own to represent it. That role has now fallen on Shivarajkumar.

Before him, it was Ambareesh who had taken up its cause, negotiated with the government, and brokered peace among contending inside groups.

The Kannada film industry, like other businesses, has suffered huge losses in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

About 30 actors, directors, producers and technicians met Shivarajkumar last week to discuss ways of tiding over the crisis.

The general opinion is that Shivarajkumar has charisma, like his father Dr Rajkumar, and enjoys the trust of all sections.

“The Kannada film industry is going through the worst crisis ever. There are many among us who have lost their jobs and livelihoods. The challenge right now is to put our heads together and chalk out strategies to tide over these tough times,” Shivarajkumar told Showtime.

Top actors Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Yash and Upendra were among those who attended the meeting.

“After discussions with everybody, we plan to submit a memorandum to the government and request a relief package,” says Shivarajkumar.

He feels it is high time that the industry got back on track. “Sudeep has started shooting, the KGF team has started and I will start soon. This is the only way to get over the current crisis,” he says.

Shivarajkumar is deeply influenced by his father and many see the same sagacity in him.

“I feel blessed that people are looking up to me. More than anything, I feel that it is the love and affection from the industry that will guide me forward. I wish to take everybody with me on this journey,” he says.

Commands respect

D K Ramakrishna (Praveen), president of the Kannada Film Producers Association, looks up to Shivarajkumar.

“Dr Rajkumar led many movements for the betterment of the Kannada film industry. He instilled confidence in us through his words and actions. We see the same potential in Shivarajkumar and want him to lead us,” explains Ramakrishna.

Rajkumar took part in the Gokak agitation, seeking primacy for Kannada in education, in the 1980s. Later, in 2006, he took part in a protest to seek theatres for Kannada films, and suggested an embargo on films in other languages.

“We had erected a stage at Janata Bazaar and Dr Rajkumar came to address the gathering. There was a sea of humanity to express solidarity. I remember that the traffic came to a standstill in many parts of the city. This is the love and respect people hold for the family,” Ramakrishna says.

Producer and director S V Rajendra Singh Babu echoes Ramakrishna’s views. “Shivarajkumar understands the problems faced by the Kannada film industry. He comes with enormous experience in acting and production,” he says.

Like many in the industry, Babu finds Shivarajkumar “approachable and accessible.”

Shivarajkumar’s legacy sets him apart, believes veteran director T S Nagabharana.

“He is a good-hearted person who has worked for the welfare of the Kannada film industry. What we need is collective leadership and Shivarajkumar has it in him to create that,” says Nagabharana.

Industry leaders must sit down and discuss some solutions before approaching the government, he says.