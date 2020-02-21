'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Vs 'Bhoot' day one collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer beats Vicky Kaushal's horror movie

The much-hyped Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which arrived in theatres on Friday (February 21), has taken a good start at the box office and given Ayushmann Khurrana fans a reason to rejoice. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says the opening day collection will be between Rs 10 crore and 12 crore depending on whether film picks up in the evening.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had an average occupancy of around 32 per cent. The first day total will be between Rs 10 crore and 12 crore depending on the evening push and the Mahashivaratri holiday factor," he adds.

If these estimates hold, the Hitesh Kewalya-directed movie might beat the actor's previous release Bala that had raked in Rs 10.15 crore on day one. This will quite a big feat as the film deals with homosexuality, which is still a taboo issue for the more conservative families.

Either way, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has outperformed the week's other big release Bhoot that stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. As per Dubey, the horror-thriller will collect between Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 5.25 crore on day one.

"Bhoot opened at between 22 per cent and 25 per cent., It should do between Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 5.25 crore depending on eve shows again," he says

If this is indeed the case, the movie will prove to be no match for the young hero's last release Uri as the military actioner had raked in around Rs 8 crore on the opening day. This, however, is along expected lines as the horror films usually do not receive much patronage from a wider audience.

Coming back to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, it has received fairly positive reviews from all corners and this implies that the Word of Mouth is positive. In other words, it should pick up over the weekend.

On the other hand, Bhoot has failed to impress filmgoers and this means it might not do as well as expected on Saturday (February 22) and Sunday (February 23)