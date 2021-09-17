Shylaja Nag: It's a challenge to write a script for Darshan

Darshan’s films always create massive buzz in Sandalwood. After the roaring success of ‘Roberrt’, the ‘Challenging Star’ has reunited with the team of ‘Yajamana’ (2019) for his next film ‘Kranti’.

To be directed by veteran music composer V Harikrishna, ‘Kranti’ will be produced by Shylaja Nag. The film’s first-look poster recently sent fans into a tizzy. “The poster gives the audience a glimpse into what the film is about. The design is meant to both convey something and also tease the viewers,” Shylaja tells Showtime.

‘Yajamana’, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjaya, ran for 100 days. Shylaja hopes ‘Kranti’ will do better. The film is produced by Media House Studio which is co-owned by actor, director, scriptwriter, and Shylaja’s husband B Suresha. Through its production house, the couple has promoted new talents.

Darshan is expected to play a man fighting for social causes. The film will have an all-India release. “It will be made in Kannada and dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The idea is to take Kannada cinema to a national audience,” adds Shylaja.

Hailing Darshan as a “spontaneous actor” who is committed to his craft, Shylaja says that coming up with a script that matches his superstar status is a challenge in itself. “He can adapt to any character with ease. During the rehearsals for ‘Yajamana’, there were times when Darshan would shy away from dancing but when he was required to do the moves, he would execute it to perfection,” she recollects. She also says that the aim is to generate content that not only appeals to Darshan’s fans but also brings new audiences into the theatre.

With the soaring popularity of OTT platforms, has script-writing changed? “Filmmakers have always worked towards coming up with new subjects that are in sync with the changing social and political landscape. This is a continuous process,” she adds.

Actor, director, scriptwriter and producer B Suresha has stepped in to strengthen the creative process of ‘Kranti.’ His daughter Chandana Nag, who has just completed her graduation in visual communication, is working as assistant director in the film. “When you are working on a film for Darshan, the canvas becomes huge and so does the target audience. We try to construct and conceptualise a character that matches this grandeur. Working on ‘Kranti’ is a huge change from the arthouse cinema that I normally work on,” he explains.

Be it writing or choosing the costumes, everything changes when a star is involved. “Even the choice of cast will depend on the hero and the genre,” he adds. The duo is happy that the team of ‘Yajamana’ has reunited for ‘Kranti.’ The film’s shooting will begin in October.