Sister remembers ‘forever star’ Sushant Singh Rajput with special video

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, fans accused a few Bollywood biggies of ‘sabotaging’ the star’s career and claimed that they had ridiculed him as he was an ‘outsider’. The likes of Manoj Bajpai and Kangana Ranaut commented on the larger issue of nepotism in the Hindi film industry, adding a new dimension to the debate surrounding his death. Amid this, SSR’s sister Kirti has shared a special video dedicated to the memory of her brother, which highlights the things he enjoyed doing in his personal life.

She called Sushant her ‘forever star’ and subtly compared his death to a deep wound.

“ My Forever Star A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sushant, who began his career with the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008) , made his big screen debut with the sleeper hit Kai Po Che, beginning a new chapter in life. He subsequently acted in well-received movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and the Aamir Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer PK and found a foothold. It was, however, the 2016 release MS Dhoni which proved to be a game-changer for the ‘Bihar Boy’. The Neeraj Pandey-directed biggie emerged as a hit, receiving rave reviews from all corners. He, however, failed to keep the momentum going as his next release Raabta under-performed at the box office. The star bounced back with Kedarnath and the well-received Sonchiriya.

He was last seen in the sleeper hit Chhichhore, marking his first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. The Karan Johar-backed Drive released directly on Netflix, skipping the theatrical route.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the novel The Fault In Our Stars is slated to premiere on Hotstar on July 24.