Social media is not real, feeds us our own thoughts: Vir Das

Noted standup comedian Vir Das says that the social media is ‘not real’ as it ‘feeds’ one his or her own ideas.

“There is nothing real about social media as the algorithms at play feed us our own ideas, functioning like a feedback system. It is, however, a great marketing tool,” he tells DH.

Vir is gearing up for the release of his standup special Vir Das: Outside in , slated to stream on Netflix from December 17. He says that it is a collection of real-life stories from across the globe.

“We shot it in a single room in Mumbai. The special explores the dreams of people during the Covid-19 lockdown,” adds the Hasmukh star.

The digital medium emerged as an alternative to theatres during the lockdown. Streaming platforms kept fans hooked with original content, redefining the tenets of the entertainment industry. The Gone Game, Scam 1992, A Simple Murder and Pataal Lok were just a few web series that received rave reviews. Vir feels that streamers have become popular as the audience wants ‘experimental content’.

“People want experimental content and are slowly weaning away from the star system. The rise of OTT is an evolution, not a revolution,” he says.

Vir, who was brought up in Nigeria, says that he is as Indian as they come as he had a desi upbringing.

‘We spoke Indian languages at home and watched Hindi movies. I went to an Indian language school even in Nigeria,” he adds.

Vir garnered a fair deal of attention with his politically-charged jokes on Netflix’s Understanding Abroad. He says that he never had second thoughts about the political undertones as he simply wants to ‘spread joy’ through his work.

“I make people laugh and I love my country,” adds the comedian.

Vir, who is expected to have a busy 2021, says that he faces ‘creative blocks’ on a weekly basis as it is a part and parcel of his job.

“If you are not experiencing blocks then you are not challenging yourself enough,” he adds.