Sonakshi Sinha feels her life has ‘changed for the better’ after quitting Twitter

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is arguably a fairly popular name in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a decent fan following for a variety of reasons. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, ‘Sona’ said that her life has ‘changed for the better’ following her decision to quit Twitter. She also revealed that she has deactivated the ‘comments’ section (to avoid negativity).

“More than the buzz, it was a buzz kill. Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity with people going on and on about anything and everything and in such a gutsy manner," added the Akira star.

Sonakshi, the daughter to actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, deactivated her Twitter account at a time when a section of the Twitterverse was trolling star kids for being ‘products of nepotism’. The issue, which was originally highlighted by actress Kangana Ranaut a few years ago, resurfaced when self-made star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanged at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Some fans claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage his career as he was an ‘outsider’ with no connections, which resulted in the outrage.

Even though more than two months have passed since the PK actor’s death, nepotism remains a burning topic on social media. The trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2, which was released a few days ago, has received several ‘dislikes’ from fans. The film, a sequel to Sadak (1991), features Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt in the lead and is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.

Coming back to Sonakshi, she was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 that did well at the box office despite not living up to expectations. It had a strong cast that included Kannada actor Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhuj, slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar.