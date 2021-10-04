Song sung by late S P Balasubrahmanyam in Rajini-starrer 'Annaatthe' released 

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam may have left the world, but one of the last songs sung by him enthralled his fans on Monday. The song, which was recorded by SPB before he was hospitalized in August 2020 following Covid-19 infection for superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, was released on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the producers of the movie slated for Deepavali release, released the song on its social media pages. The song that begins with ‘Annaatthe, Annaatthe’ had clocked 5 lakh views in the first one hour of its release on YouTube.

It had become almost an unwritten rule that the introductory song in Rajinikanth’s movie will be sung by SPB. Likewise, SPB was signed to sing the introduction song in Annaatthe as well and the singer had recorded the song before he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he passed away after 50 days of treatment.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter on Monday after the release of the song and turned emotional. “When SPB, who has been my on-screen voice for 45 years, sang this song during the shooting of Annaatthe, I never thought this would be his last song for me. My beloved and loving SPB will always live through his voice,” Rajinikanth wrote.

Music director Imaan also took to Twitter to talk about the magic of SPB’s move.

Check out the latest DH videos here: