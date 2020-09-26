SPB was troubled by decline in offers: music director

There are many things associated with S P Balasubrahmanyam that are a little known to the outside world. According to some music directors, who worked with him for several decades, the singer was an introvert. And sometimes an irritable person with ego issues. “We began seeing a new S P Balasubrahmanyam in the mid-2000s. He would begin arguments and rarely accepted his mistakes. For a while, he seemed to be under pressure,” said a music director.

SPB seemed to be hurt that he was getting fewer offers and that there was a new generation of singers. He was also upset about the fact that he received less money than many of these newcomers, the music director said.

SPB’s association with a popular music composer ended for a brief period due to ego clashes. He composed a song targeting SPB and made him sing that song a few years later. SPB rendered it so well that the composer realised SPB’s potential. The song was a runaway hit, and the two ended the rivalry and went on to produce several hits, an actor said.

Unlike all other singers, SPB loved ice creams and chocolates. He was a chain smoker. Singers avoid these as they affect vocal cords. However, they never affected SPB’s vocal cords, the actor said.

‘Ede Thumbi Haaduvenu’, a television show, took him to new heights. People began seeing a saint in him.

“There used to be a long queue near Kanteerava Studios where the shooting took place for the show. People would compete with each other to touch his feet seeking his blessings,” K M Indra, a music director, recalls.

Indra began his association with SPB in 2000. SPB sang the title song penned by Indra for a television show in 2018.

“I had planned an album called ‘Raga Raghavendra’ and wanted SPB to sing four songs in 2000. He came for the recording and glanced through the list of singers. SPB’s was the first name, followed by K J Yesudas’. He scratched his name and wrote it below Yesudas’ name. He said that Yesudas was a greater singer and hence Yesudas’ name should be written on top,” Indra recalls.

“On the same day 25 years ago, SPB had begun his journey with Sandalwood. After realising this, we brought a cake and celebrated the day,” he adds.