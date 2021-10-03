Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-Soo join Instagram

Following the success of their acclaimed South Korean show Squid Game, actors Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-Soo have forayed into social media with Instagram.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a Netflix show that follows a group of 456 people from all walks of life who are invited to play a series of children's games with life-threatening consequences to have a chance to win a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize.

The nine-episode survival drama, which premiered on September 17, has become one of the most popular non-English shows on the streamer.

Lee, who plays Seong Gi-hun aka player 456 in the series, shared his first post on Instagram on Saturday.

"Is this... how you do it?" he captioned the photo, a selfie in a car.

Lee, a veteran star known for shows like Chief of Staff and films Along With the Gods series, The Face Reader and The Housemaid, has already crossed the 1 million-follower mark on the social media platform.

Park, who plays Cho Sang-woo aka player 218 in Squid Game, followed in his co-star's footsteps and opened an account on Instagram.

"I participated too. This is Park Hae-soo," he wrote as she shared his selfie with his 593,000 plus followers.

Park's acting credits include his leading actor turn in the acclaimed series Prison Playbook and Legend of the Blue Sea, also starring Jun Ji-hyun and Lee Min-ho.

Squid Game also stars O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung, with special appearances by Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun.

