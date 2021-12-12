'SSMB 29': Here's what S S Rajamouli has to say about his film with Mahesh Babu

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli will soon team up with actor Mahesh Babu for a pan-India movie, being referred to as SSMB 29, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. During a recent interaction with the media, the Eega helmer said the project is not on his mind at the moment as he is busy promoting his upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), slated to hit the screens in multiple languages on January 7, 2022.

There has been a great deal of speculation about SSMB 29's plot and shoot schedule. In fact, a few websites recently claimed that it would revolve around a forest adventure and cater to the 'Gen Y' audience. There is, however, no clarity on its specifics.

RRR, meanwhile, has garnered a great deal of attention with its effective trailer. The video features Jr NTR and Ram Charan at their 'massiest' best and caters to those fond of grand period dramas. The film revolves around the fictional friendship between Tribal leader Bheem and the braveheart Alluri Sitharamaraju. It is likely to have patriotic undertones. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. The Singham hero plays the role of a seasoned freedom fighter, who mentors the heroes, in what is the first Telugu movie of his career.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is working on his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been directed by Parasuram and caters to a mass audience. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the female protagonist and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. It was to hit the screens during Sankranti but got postponed. The Spyder actor will reunite with Trivikram Srinivas, who directed him in Athadu and Khaleja, for an action-packed entertainer. It remains to be seen whether the film lives up to the standards set by their previous movies.