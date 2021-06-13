Stunt directors Anbu-Arivu join Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Saturday (June 12) to reveal that stunt choreographers Anbu-Arivu have joined the crew of his upcoming film Vikram, which features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The filmmaker shared a photo in which they are seen alongside the seasoned actor.

Anbu-Arivu garnered attention with their work on the Kannada biggie KGF, which emerged as a big hit in all markets. The action drama was directed by Prashanth Neel and revolved around the life of 'Rocky Bhai', played by Yash. The consensus is their association with Lokesh Kanagaraj's film may help it find wider patronage.

Vikram is touted to be a thriller, which features Haasan in a new avatar. Its teaser suggests that it may have supernatural elements and political references. The background music was a major highlight of the video.

There have been talks of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, the star of films such as CU Soon and Joji, playing a corrupt cop in the biggie. Some reports also suggest, Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for a role in the movie. Vikram was slated to go on the floors some time ago but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation and Haasan's political plans.

Lokesh Kanagaraj became the talk of the town this Pongal when his movie Master, starring Vijay, emerged as a big hit at the box office while receiving positive reviews. The inside talk is that Vikram might help him consolidate his standing in the industry, if it lives up to expectations.



Haasan, meanwhile, will soon be resuming work on Indian 2. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and revolves around the life of an aged freedom fighter. It is directed by S Shankar and has an impressive cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal , Rakul Preet and Siddharth. Haasan is also likely to host the fifth season on Bigg Boss Tamil, a show he has been associated with since its inception in 2017.