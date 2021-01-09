Success of Konkani serial inspires two new ventures

Mrs Meena and Family, a Konkani TV serial with Stany Bela as director and scriptwriter, created a record in coastal Karnataka.

Produced by Frank Fernandes and James Mendonca, it ran into 53 episodes, and was telecast on Daijiworld TV.

The response made Stany write two more serials — 'God Father', directed by Ron Rodrigues London, and 'Pachanady Police Station’, directed by Jeevan D’Souza Angelore.

'Mrs Meena and Family' is about how members of a family should stand by each other despite differences.

It also touches on current affairs and social problems.

Initially, only 25 episodes were planned, but its popularity prompted Daijiworld TV to add more episodes.

Now Stany has plans to shoot 'Mrs Meena and Family — Part 2'.

'God Father' is about a father who spends half his life in the Middle East for the sake of his family.

Stany has tried to show why grown children resent their fathers.

'Pachanady Police Station' is a comedy about a young sub-inspector who solves crimes without registering FIRs.

'God Father' and 'Pachanady Police Station', with 20 episodes each, will be out in February on the OTT platform Localwood, functional by mid-January.

Stany has worked as associate director of Konkani movie 'Ek Aslyar Ek Na', released in 2016.

He is also the scriptwriter of the popular comedy talk show 'Private Challenge' in Tulu, which features comedian Aravind Bolar and TV host Walter Nandalike.

The show has completed 30 episodes and considered to be a top show by the Tulu audience.

Stany hails from Bela in Kasaragod, Kerala.

Before he joined Daijiworld as a news desk coordinator, he worked for a shipping company in Dubai for 10 years.

He took up a short-term course in movie making and returned to Mangaluru to work as a journalist.

He has directed three plays. ‘Ota’, a Kannada play, bagged the first place at a state-level competition held in Kerala.

During the pandemic, since there were restrictions on shooting, he used his time to write scripts for new projects.