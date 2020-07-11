Sudeep dismisses rumours of rejecting Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be making his Sandalwood debut with the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2 and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. A few websites had recently reported that Sudeep and not ‘Baba’ was the first choice for the biggie, which ruffled a few feathers. ‘Deepanna’ has, now, dismissed the rumours and said that he was never offered the film. While interacting with the media, the mass hero said that he is happy about Sanju’s association with the magnum opus and would never even consider taking up a role that the veteran is ‘capable of’ doing justice to.

“I am only happy that Sanjay Dutt sir is doing the film, KGF Chapter 2, as I wouldn't have done what he is capable of," said Sudeep.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and features Yash in the lead. The film revolves around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’ and is likely to be a treat for the janta. The biggie reportedly has the right mix of action and emotion. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty and Upendra actress Raveena Tandon.

Some time ago, it was reported that KGF Chapter 2 might release directly on an OTT platform and skip the theatrical route. Yash, however, made it clear that the movie would release in theatres as it is meant for a big screen experience.

Coming back to Sudeep, he was last seen in the action-packed Dabangg 3 (2019) that clicked with the target audience. The Bollywood biggie emerged as a success despite not living up to expectations.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigiooba 3, a sequel to Kotigooba 2. The film features Madonna Sabastian and Shraddha Das as the heroines, which has piqued the curiosity. He also has Phantom in his kitty.