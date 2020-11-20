Sudeep praises Suriya's 'flawless' performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'

Actor Sudeep has taken to Twitter to praise Kollywood star Suriya for delivering a 'flawless performance' in the recently-released Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The Eega villain said that 'Nadippin Nayakan' deserved a standing ovation for doing justice to a challenging role.

"Congrats @Suriya_offl ,,, awestruck by ur flawless performance in SP. Commands a standing ovation.Cheers and Congrats friend," (sic) he tweeted

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is a gripping drama that features Suriya in a new avatar. The film is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and revolves around the challenges faced by a common man as he tries to fulfill his dreams. It has a moving storyline with plenty of commercial elements. The cast includes Aparna Balamurali, Bollywood's Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

Soorarai Pottru was originally slated in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers ultimately opted for a 'direct to OTT' release, skipping the theatrical route. The film was expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30 but failed to keep its date with the audience as there was a delay in getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the India Air Force (IAF). It eventually released on the streamer on November 12.

Meanwhile, Suriya is going through a busy phase on the work front. He has started work on a short film with Gautham Vasudev Menon. The mass hero is also expected to team up with Singam helmer Hari and ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran in the near future.

On the other hand, Sudeep will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigobba 3. The film is the third part of the Kotigobba franchise and features 'Deepanna' in a new avatar. He also has the Anup Bhandari-helmed Phantom in his kitty. The action-packed biggie has an impressive cast that includes Shraddha Srinath, and Nirup Bhandari.

