Sudeep urges fans to stay united and respect the coronavirus lockdown

Actor Sudeep recently requested fans to stay united and cooperate with authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. He said that the governments of various states are doing their bit to help the aam janta and added that people should respect the lockdown to ensure the ‘safety’ of all concerned.

Just like ‘Deepanna’, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have highlighted the need to cooperate with the authorities in what are arguably testing times. Akki had recently lashed out at those who had violated the ‘janta curfew’ and urged them to refrain from putting the lives of others in danger. Similarly, ‘Big B’ had touched upon the importance of social distancing. Tollywood biggies like Jr NTR, ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi too have tried to create awareness about the COVID-19 situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the film fraternity to a standstill with most production houses delaying major releases. Haathi Mere Saathi, V, F9, No Time to Die and Sooryavanshi are some of the biggies that will not be released as planned. The shoots of films such as Acharya and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey have been suspended to avoid large gatherings and bring the situation under control. It remains to be seen whether things return to normal once the 21-day lockdown ends.

Coming back to Sudeep, he was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3 that emerged as a commercial success despite not living up to expectations. The film, helmed by Prabhudeva, featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The Eega baddie will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigooba 3, the third instalment of the Kotigooba franchise. Many feel, the film could take the series to the next level. Sudeep will also be seen in the Kannada flick Phantom, to be directed by promising filmmaker Anup Bhandari of Rajaratha fame.