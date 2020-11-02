Summoned by NCB, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash 'untraceable'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash remains untraceable days after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The apex anti-narcotics agency that is currently in the second phase of investigations into the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel nexus, had summoned Karishma last week.

“However, so far, she had not responded to the summons…she remains untraceable,” NCB officials said on Monday.

Karishma is associated with the KWAAN talent agency and is the business manager of Deepika. It may be recalled, she was grilled on the last week of September over the drugs case.

After she was questioned, the NCB had summoned Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who too were grilled.

The federal agency had also raided the residence of Karishma Prakash.

The NCB commenced the probe into the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus while it carried out the investigations into the drug angle vis-à-vis the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case surfaced after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), while investigating the case, got to know about some suspicious WhatsApp chats of certain Bollywood actors.

Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were accused of sourcing and procuring drugs for the actor. Rhea had been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after remaining behind the bars for close to one month.