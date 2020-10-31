Suriya thanks fans for supporting 'Soorarai Pottru' trailer

Actor Suriya took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting the trailer of his eagerly-awaited movie Soorarai Pottru. He said that he is grateful for 'all the love' and reminded the Twitterverse that the movie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and reportedly features an inspiring storyline. The film has been shot across various 'challenging locations' and is touted to be a tribute to the courage of the protagonist.

Its soundtrack, composed by promising musician GV Prakash Kumar, has a 'desi' feel to it and is likely to click with the target audience.

The biggie features Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Singam star. The Maheshinte Prathikaaram actor has reportedly learned Madurai Tamil for the movie. She has been a part of popular Tamil films such as 8 Thottakkal and Sarvam Thaala Mayam and many feel that Soorarai Pottru has the potential to establish her as a bankable name in Kollywood.

The movie has a strong supporting cast that includes Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, 'Collection King' Mohan Babu and veteran actor Urvashi.

Soorarai Pottru was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers eventually opted for a 'direct to digital' release, skipping the theatrical route. This ruffled a few feathers with mass director Hari requesting 'Naddipin Nayakan' to change his mind.

The magnum opus was originally slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30 but failed to keep its date with the audience as there was a delay in getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Air Force, It will release digitally on November 12 and is expected to be a big draw for the streaming platform.