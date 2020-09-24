Suriya to play a politician in his film with director Pandiraj?

Actor Suriya is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after names in the Tamil film industry. The star enjoys a strong fan following due to his gripping screen presence and impressive selection of roles. According to a report carried by the Times of India, 'Naddipin Nayakan' is set to collaborate with ace filmmaker Pandiraj for an ambitious movie.

The yet-to-be-titled film will feature the Singam actor in the role of a politician and is likely to be shot in a short span of time. A section of the audience feels that the movie might have a rural setting as Pandiraj is known for making films with a 'desi' backdrop. The Namma Veettu Pillai helmer had previously collaborated with Suriya for the well-received Pasanga 2, which did well at the box office. He also wielded the microphone for the Suriya-produced sleeper hit Kadaikutty Singam, starring Karthi.

Interestingly, this will be the second time that the mass hero plays a politician on the big screen as he had previously played one in the ill-fated NGK.

Meanwhile, Suriya is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star was last seen in Kaappaan that made a decent impact at the box office despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. He will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru, directed by Saala Khadoos helmer Sudha Kongara. The film, which revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, skipping the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He will also be joining hands with mass director Hari for Aruvaa but the film has been delayed due to the pandemic. He, reportedly also has a movie with Vetrimaaran in his kitty. Many feel this could be a gamechanger for him as the Asuran filmmaker is known for hard-hitting and realistic cinema.