Sushant Singh Rajput death: John Cena pays tribute to the Bollywood actor

Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena took to Instagram and paid a tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who ended his life in Mumbai on Sunday (June 14). The erstwhile 'Doctor of Thuganomics' posted a photo of the Kai Po Che hero but refrained from captioning it.

Sushant, who was considered to be one of the brightest stars in the industry, rose to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta that emerged as a smash hit on the small screen. Theafter, he made his Bollywood debut with the Kai Po Che and added a new dimension to his careers. The film, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh as the parallel leads, exceeded expectations and proved to be a surprise hit.

He subsequently starred in Shuddh Desi Romance and the Raju Hirani-directed PK, finding a foothold in the industry. In 2016, he played Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the well-received biographical drama MS Dhoni and reached new heights. The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey of Special 26 fame, did phenomenal business at the box office and impressed critics. He, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Raabta did not live up to expectations. SSR bounced back with Kedarnath and Chhichhore, proving that he was a force to be reckoned with. His highly ambitious Drive, however, failed to hit theatres and released directly on Netflix. Moreover, it received largely negative reviews and did not click with the janta. His last film Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, is expected to release once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Coming back to Cena, he will be seen playing a role in F9, the biggest movie of his career. The film, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious series, was slated to release this year but failed to keep its date with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.

