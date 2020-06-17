Sushant Singh Rajput didn't care about 100 crore club, says a friend

As Mumbai police probed deeper into the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, one of his close friends and Bollywood publicist Rohini Iyer said that the actor never cared about the 100 crore club.

"He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race. He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just because he got bored," Rohini said in an Instagram post.

The "100 crore club" is an apparent reference to the high and mighty of the Hindi film industry who are into big-budget films.

"He was as simple as quantum physics. He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche, he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand," she said in the post.

He cared about saving the planet, the world, about going to Mars, he invested in charities, in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension .

"So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda," the post said.

Adds Rohini: "He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He did'nt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being an insider. That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life, he had many worlds beyond that."