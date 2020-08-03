Sushant Singh Rajput had Bipolar Disorder, was taking medicines: Mumbai Commissioner of Police

The Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh has said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, had Bipolar Disorder and was undergoing treatment for the same. Confirming that the star was taking medicines to deal with the disorder, he added that the authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to his untimely demise.

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai residence last month much to the shock of his near and dear ones. His death reignited the nepotism debate with several movie buffs accusing the Bollywood biggies of trying to ‘sabotage’ his career. A section of the audience trolled star kids such as Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor for being ‘products of nepotism’. The likes of Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate.

The case soon took a major turn Sushant’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar Police alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty—who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’ at the time of his death—was trying to ‘grab’ the self-made hero’s wealth. This led to a standoff between the Police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra/Mumbai.

Amid the controversy, Rhea issued a video statement and said that the ‘truth will prevail’.

Meanwhile, SSR’s last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, revolved around the relationship between two terminally-ill friends. It had an impressive cast that included Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, and Saif Ali Khan.