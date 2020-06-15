Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Kangana Ranaut leads charge on insider vs outsider debate

Even as people are yet to come out of the shock of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, fissures in Bollywood was visible with three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut leading the charge.

The 34-year-old Sushant had left Patna to pursue engineering but had moved to Mumbai to realise his dream.

In a video statement, she said: "How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why wasn’t his debut performance in Kai Po Che acknowledged?....why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?”

The outspoken Kangana said that if one looks at Sushant's post, it is evident that he was urging people to see his work.

"If celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and empathise with them....yeh suicide nahi planned murder hai," she said creating ripples in the film industry.

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted: "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours."

Producer Mukesh Bhatt, while speaking to a channel, said that he had met Sushant a year-and-a-half ago for Sadak 2.

Bhatt said, "He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong....I feared he was 'going the Parveen Babi way'.

Meanwhile, the social media was abuzz with posts suggested how Bollywood was divided and how people from small town find it difficult to make it big.