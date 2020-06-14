Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case: Depression, manager's death being looked into

Hours after actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide, the Mumbai police has launched a massive probe exploring all possible angles that led to the 34-year-old to take the extreme step.

The Bandra police station, that is investigating the death, is piecing together the last 24 to 36 hours of his life by speaking to possible witnesses and people who spoke to him over phone and witnesses, including his sister and friends.

The Crime Branch-CID has joined the investigation. No suicide note has been recovered from the house. The post-mortem was conducted at the Cooper Hospital and the report is awaited.

His body was recovered form the rented duplex accommodation at Bandra suburbs of Mumbai.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," a statement issued by the late actor's team said.

The Mumbai police is investigating the matter. "We can confirm the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Further investigations are in progress," said deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranaya Ashok, the Mumbai police spokesman.

Zonal deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe said: "It is an apparent suicide, investigations are in progress." Reports said that he was undergoing treatment for depression and that details are being looked into by police.

Sushant's suicide comes just six days after his former manager Disha Salian ended her life by jumping off from a building in Mumbai. Sushant has reacted to the incident as "devastating news".

Sushant's body was discovered from his room. His house help informed the police about his death. The residents of the huge duplex include his house help, a cook and another person. "We are gathering details, we cannot comment anything," police officials said.

His last Instagram post, shared on June 3, was dedicated to his late mother, who passed away in 2002 and while sharing a black and white collage of himself and his mother, the Raabta actor wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...."

Sushant's mobile phone, laptop and social media profiles would be checked as part of the investigation.