Swara Bhasker apologises to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, here’s why

Kangana Ranaut, one of the most outspoken stars in the Hindi film industry, recently made a few shocking claims about the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and hinted at the existence of a ‘movie mafia’. Speaking to Republic TV, she went on to take a dig at actresses Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them ‘B grade’ performers. Following this, the two hit back at ‘Queen’ in the wittiest ways possible. While the Pink star said that she was giving Bollywood its examination results, ‘Anarkali’ sarcastically said that her comments were compliments.

Amid the controversy, Swara has apologised to Sushant’s family for dragging his name into these arguments. She tweeted that it is not right to get into heated discussions at a time when everyone is gearing up for the release of his final movie Dil Bechara.

“Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind,” (sic) she tweeted

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following the tragedy, a section of the audience accused Bollywood biggies of sabotaging his career and this once again brought nepotism in Bollywood into the limelight. SSR’s brother-in-law launched the Nepometer to subtly encourage filmmakers to cast ‘outsiders in their movies. The likes of Manoj Bajpayee and Tiger Shroff too weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the debate.