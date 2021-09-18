Taapsee Pannu to be part of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Rajkumar Hirani: Reports

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been roped in to play the female lead in actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with director Rajkumar 'Raju' Hirani, according to reports. The star has apparently signed the dotted line and an official announcement is likely to be made in the coming months. If this happens, the flick will mark her first onscreen collaboration with 'King Khan'. SRK's movie with the 3 Idiots helmer is touted to be a social drama with a message and a fun-filled narrative. It will go on the floors once SRK wraps up his current commitments.

The Don star is working on Pathan, touted to be a spy-thriller. It is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe' and highlights the deals with the adventures of a secret agent. The cast includes John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The Dhoom actor essays a negative role in what is the biggest project of his career. Salman Khan will be reprising his character from the Tiger series in the film. SRK has also teamed up with Tamil director Atlee for a 'masala' entertainer, tentatively titled Lion.

It features Nayanthara, the star of films such as Aramm and Kolamaavu Kokila, as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut. The cast includes National Award winner Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. 'Thalapathy' Vijay is likely to make a guest appearance in the flick. The star had previously shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the action drama Rowdy Rathore, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Vikramarkudu.

Lion is likely to hit the screen s next year in multiple languages.

Taapsee, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Tamil movie Annabelle Sethupathi, which did not live up to expectations. The Pink actor is working on the sports drama Shabaash Mithu, a film based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj. She also has Looop Lapeta and a film with Anurag Kashyap in her kitty..