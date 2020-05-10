Tamannaah is ‘mastering’ her mother tongue amid the COVID-19 lockdown

It is no secret that Tamannaah is one of the most sought-after and popular names in Tollywood. The young actress, who began her acting career as a teenager, is liked by a vast section of the audience due to her lively personality and impressive screen presence. During a recent interview with Cinejosh, the ‘Milky Beauty’ said that the coronavirus lockdown has given her an opportunity to ‘master’ Sindhi, which is her mother tongue.

The ‘Milky Beauty’ added that she feels it is her duty to pick up her mother tongue so that she can pass it on to the next generation. She also confessed that she has a better understanding of Tamil and Telugu compared to Sindhi due to her association with Kollywood and Tollywood.

‘Tammy’ began her career in Telugu movies with Sri and added a new dimension to her life. She subsequently acted alongside the likes of Jr NTR, Prabhas and Ram Charan and established herself as a force to be reckoned with. The 2015 release Baahubali helped her gain pan-India recognition. She also starred in Tamil films like Paiyaa and Veeram, carving a niche for herself in Kollywood.

In 2019, Tamannaah stole the show with her sincere act in Sye Raa Narashimha Reddy that marked her first collaboration with ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi. She was last seen in the Vishal starrer Action, which received mixed reviews from the audience. The actioner featured her in a bold avatar that hit the right notes.

‘Avanthika’ will next be seen in the Sampath Nandi-helmed Seetimaarrr that has her paired opposite ‘Macho Star’ Gopichand. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Bole Chudiyaan, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Some time ago, she had agreed to star in the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen but there is still no clarity on its release date.

