'Tarla' is a story about a woman's ability to realise her dreams: Huma Qureshi

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi will soon be seen playing the titular role in Tarla, a film based on the life of noted cook Tarla Dalal, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The film's first look became the talk of the town as it featured her in a new avatar. The Jolly LLB 2 star, who comes from a family of foodies, says that she took up the part as she considers it to be the 'role of a lifetime'. She revealed that the movie is not just about food as it also celebrates a simple woman's ability to 'realise her big dreams'.

":It is not just about food and how it touches the soul but a common woman’s ability to realise her big dreams. It is an inspirational tale that I hope will strike a chord with everyone in India. Usually women are told all they are good for is cooking; here’s a lady who took that and turned it on its head.” she said in a statement issued to the media.

Also Read | Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi on her career graph

Tarla Dalal was a celebrated writer and chef who emerged as a household name in the 90s because of her culinary skills.She penned several books on food, which established her as a source of inspiration for one and all. It remains to be seen wether this biopic does justice to the Padma Shri awardee's legacy.

Tarla is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. It is is being directed by Piyush Gupta. The flick went on the floors a few days back

Huma, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She received praise for her work in Valimai, which marks her first collaboration with Ajith Kumar. The action-thriller emerged as a big hit at the box office despite mixed reviews. She acted alongside debutante Avantika in the web series Mithya, the Indian adaptation of the British show Cheat. The star is set to headline the second season of her popular series Maharani, a political drama set in the Hindi heartland.