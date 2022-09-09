Tejashree Jadhav to play a cop in her next

Tejashree Jadhav wows netizens with her fierce police officer look

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 09 2022, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 15:52 ist
Tejashree Jadhav looks fierce as a cop in her upcoming project. Credit: Instagram/tejashreejadhavofficial

A couple of days back actress Tejashree Jadhav gave a hint about her upcoming South project where she will be apparently seen playing a fierce cop solving some strange mysteries.

Tejashree recently shared a post on Instagram that caught everyone’s attention. In the post, she was seen shooting some crucial scenes as a police officer.

Donning the khaki trousers with a pink shirt and plated hairstyle, Tejashree looked tough and fierce. Moreover, not only looks all intense and seems to be investigating a serious case, but she also gets into a fight sequence and was seen performing some stunt scenes.

This reel of Tejashree Jadhav has left her fans triggered and now they are dawdling to find out more. The clips from this reel are said to be from her upcoming South Indian film.

Earlier, Tejashree was garnering appreciation for her work opposite Hiten Tejwani in the web series - Joker-A Strange Kidnapper. She was appreciated for her work and garnered a niche place for herself in the web space with her works.

Tejashree is one of the budding stars in the south industry who often delights followers by sharing glimpses from their daily routine, be it their personal or professional life. Well, this isn't her first film in the south; she's already seen in a Tamil film, 'ATTI' opposite Ma Ka Pa Anand in 2016.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Charles' personal declaration after proclaimed monarch

Charles' personal declaration after proclaimed monarch

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

The queen is featured on several currencies. Now what?

The queen is featured on several currencies. Now what?

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

 