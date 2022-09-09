Tejashree Jadhav wows netizens with her fierce police officer look

A couple of days back actress Tejashree Jadhav gave a hint about her upcoming South project where she will be apparently seen playing a fierce cop solving some strange mysteries.

Tejashree recently shared a post on Instagram that caught everyone’s attention. In the post, she was seen shooting some crucial scenes as a police officer.

Donning the khaki trousers with a pink shirt and plated hairstyle, Tejashree looked tough and fierce. Moreover, not only looks all intense and seems to be investigating a serious case, but she also gets into a fight sequence and was seen performing some stunt scenes.

This reel of Tejashree Jadhav has left her fans triggered and now they are dawdling to find out more. The clips from this reel are said to be from her upcoming South Indian film.

Earlier, Tejashree was garnering appreciation for her work opposite Hiten Tejwani in the web series - Joker-A Strange Kidnapper. She was appreciated for her work and garnered a niche place for herself in the web space with her works.

Tejashree is one of the budding stars in the south industry who often delights followers by sharing glimpses from their daily routine, be it their personal or professional life. Well, this isn't her first film in the south; she's already seen in a Tamil film, 'ATTI' opposite Ma Ka Pa Anand in 2016.